Detroit teens arrested in connection to string of robberies and a shooting

The Brief Police are looking for three teen suspects after arresting two in a crime spree caught on security cameras. Officials are concerned that more and more violent crimes are being conducted by younger and younger suspects.



Two teens are behind bars and Dearborn police are on the hunt for at least three more after a series of car break-ins, some of which were captured on security cameras.

Big picture view:

Officials are concerned that more and more violent crimes are being conducted by younger and younger suspects. A crew of teens that were on the hunt for unlocked cars, either to grab what they could or, in some cases, steal the cars themselves.

At least one encounter with a suspect resulted in a homeowner getting shot.

Some of the alleged crimes were caught on doorbell cameras throughout the north end of Dearborn and show two vehicles working together, targeting cars that are parked along the street or in driveways.

The teens hop out, try the door handles, and take what they can. In some cases, they press the ignition, and if someone leaves their keys in the car, they will simply steal the vehicle just to take it for a joyride.

What they're saying:

Police say the department took six reports over the weekend, but he's convinced they are connected to other crimes in other cities, including a shooting in Redford.

"I’m happy to report that this morning we made an arrest in this case and subsequently executed a search warrant, which led to another arrest. Not only did they commit larceny from cars, but they were connected to a shooting in Redford where a homeowner came out to intercede and was shot by the suspects," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin.

The condition of the shooting victim is unknown.

What's next:

The two teens that were arrested are 15 and 16 years old from Detroit. They also recovered a gun and two stolen vehicles. Police say there is more to come in terms of the investigation and arrests.