Think Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario can hit a home run on Opening Day?

The crew of FOX 2 Detroit's The Nine think he can. But does Candelario?

"Ooooh," he replies, shaking his head with a smile.

It'll be Candelario's fifth season with the Tigers. And while the previous four haven't been as glamorous as Comerica Park would have liked, both he and the rest of the Tigers' fanbase have renewed excitement about the 2022 season.

"Last year, we won 77 games with the special team we had," he said. "This year? We have a special team too."

It's a special team with some pre-season momentum heading into Opening Day against the Chicago White Sox. Even before the 99-day lockout ended, the Tigers were busy making moves. They continued after the lockout ended March 10.

And left in the wake of serious off-season moves is the addition of two-time All-Star infielder Javier Báez at shortstop and Eduardo Rodriguez, a lefty.

"Our manager and organization last year sent a new message that it’s time to win and they showed that this past offseason, signing two big guys," veteran slugger Miguel Cabrera told media. "I think we’ve got an opportunity to do that here so I’m really excited."

A longtime Tiger, Cabrera has his eyes set on his own set of expectations this season, including joining a club occupied only by six players. He's only 13 hits away from joining Hank Aaron and Willie Mays as a player with 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.