Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera joins 3,000 hit club on Saturday

Miggy made history Saturday afternoon in Detroit. He is the 7th player in Major League Baseball with 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.

FOX 2: "So what was it like to be here to see him hit that 3000th hit?"

"Wow! I mean that's history you know? And we are from Venezuela and Miggy is Venezuelan, so we cannot miss it."

"It was pretty crazy, man. It was electric."

It happened during the first inning of Saturday's game. The game was supposed to be held on Friday but was canceled because of the rain.

Saturday afternoon, the sun was shining, and the fans showed up.

"It was a birthday present for me. I was so excited."

FOX 2: "Oh! Is it your birthday?"

"No. Ha ha ha."

The day was picture-perfect. The energy from fans was exactly what they needed.

"My husband passed away 4 years ago and today is his birthday and I wore his lucky hat."

"3,000! Miggy! Let's go!"