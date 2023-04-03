Expand / Collapse search

Detroit Tigers Opening Day: Wallside Windows offering 50% off Lyft rides home from Comerica Park

By Amber Ainsworth
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Headed to Detroit to celebrate Tigers Opening Day on Thursday? Get home safely with a Lyft discount.

Wallside Windows will cover 50% of your Lyft ride home from Comerica Park, up to $15 off.

"Opening Day is a holiday in Detroit. At Wallside Windows, we love the Tigers. I’m a fan, my father is a fan. We know many of our employees and customers are Tigers fans, too," said Wallside President Adam Blanck. "We want to make sure everyone who celebrates our team gets home smartly and safely."

To get this discount, head to the "rewards" page on the Lyft app menu, go to "add promo code," and put "WALLSIDE2023" before requesting your ride home. 

The Tigers take on the Boston Red Sox at 1:10 p.m. April 6 at Comerica Park. 

