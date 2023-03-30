Tigers Opening Day: Things to do around Detroit to celebrate the return of baseball
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Whether you need a way to tailgate before the Detroit Tigers take on the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day or you're looking for a spot to catch the game, we've got you covered.
Here's what's going on around Detroit on April 6:
Grand Slam Festival
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Music Hall Amphitheater
What to expect - Beer tents, food trucks, full bar, music, games, DJs
Detroit Tigers Opening Day Tailgate
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grand Circus Park
What to expect - Games, food trucks, appearances from Tigers players, beer tent, giveaways, music
This event is free.
Tiger's Opening Day Party @ The Old Shillelagh
- 9 a.m. at The Old Shillelagh
What to expect - Food, live music, DJs, free shuttle to and from Comerica Park
Tigers Home Opener @ 8ºPlato
- 10 a.m. at 8ºPlato
What to expect - Beer and food from Tacos Hernandez
Detroit Tigers Opening Day Party at The Fillmore
- 6 a.m. at The Fillmore
What to expect - Dave & Chuck "The Freak" from WRIF broadcasting live, entertainment, food, lawn games, chance to win tickets
This event is free.
Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Harry's
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harry's Detroit
What to expect - Live music, drinks, food, chance to win tickets
Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Elwood
- Noon at The Elwood Bar & Grill
What to expect - Performance by the Killer Flamingos, live WCSX broadcast, DJs, food, drinks
Detroit Tigers Opening Day Party at Tin Roof
- 9 a.m. at Tin Roof
What to expect - Live music, drinks, food
Hockeytown Cafe Detroit Tigers Opening Day Party
- 9 a.m. at Hockeytown Cafe
What to expect - Live broadcast from 97.1, free swag, live music, games, drinks
The Opening Day Block Party
- 9 a.m. at The Annex
What to expect - Music, DJs, food, drinks, live Woodward Sports broadcast
Tigers Home Opening Day
- 9 a.m. at Nancy Whiskey's
What to expect - Games, music, drinks
Opening Day Tent Party
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Firebird Tavern
What to expect - Parking lot party with drinks, DJs, food trucks
Opening Day Soiree
- Noon at Founders Taproom
What to expect - Beer and food in the beer garden
