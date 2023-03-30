Tigers Opening Day: Things to do around Detroit to celebrate the return of baseball

article

Whether you need a way to tailgate before the Detroit Tigers take on the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day or you're looking for a spot to catch the game, we've got you covered.

Here's what's going on around Detroit on April 6:

Grand Slam Festival

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Music Hall Amphitheater

What to expect - Beer tents, food trucks, full bar, music, games, DJs

Get tickets.

Detroit Tigers Opening Day Tailgate

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grand Circus Park

What to expect - Games, food trucks, appearances from Tigers players, beer tent, giveaways, music

This event is free.

MORE: Time, Weather, and watch options for Detroit Tigers' first home game

Tiger's Opening Day Party @ The Old Shillelagh

9 a.m. at The Old Shillelagh

What to expect - Food, live music, DJs, free shuttle to and from Comerica Park

Tigers Home Opener @ 8ºPlato

10 a.m. at 8ºPlato

What to expect - Beer and food from Tacos Hernandez

Detroit Tigers Opening Day Party at The Fillmore

6 a.m. at The Fillmore

What to expect - Dave & Chuck "The Freak" from WRIF broadcasting live, entertainment, food, lawn games, chance to win tickets

This event is free.

Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Harry's

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harry's Detroit

What to expect - Live music, drinks, food, chance to win tickets

Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Elwood

Noon at The Elwood Bar & Grill

What to expect - Performance by the Killer Flamingos, live WCSX broadcast, DJs, food, drinks

Detroit Tigers Opening Day Party at Tin Roof

9 a.m. at Tin Roof

What to expect - Live music, drinks, food

Buy fast pass tickets.

Hockeytown Cafe Detroit Tigers Opening Day Party

9 a.m. at Hockeytown Cafe

What to expect - Live broadcast from 97.1, free swag, live music, games, drinks

The Opening Day Block Party

9 a.m. at The Annex

What to expect - Music, DJs, food, drinks, live Woodward Sports broadcast

Tigers Home Opening Day

9 a.m. at Nancy Whiskey's

What to expect - Games, music, drinks

Opening Day Tent Party

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Firebird Tavern

What to expect - Parking lot party with drinks, DJs, food trucks

Get tickets.

Opening Day Soiree

Noon at Founders Taproom

What to expect - Beer and food in the beer garden

(Can't see the map below? Click here)