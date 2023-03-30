Expand / Collapse search

Tigers Opening Day: Things to do around Detroit to celebrate the return of baseball

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Detroit Tigers
FOX 2 Detroit
article

DETROIT - SEPTEMBER 26: Comerica Park, home of the Detroit Tigers baseball team in Detroit, Michigan on September 26, 2019. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Expand

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Whether you need a way to tailgate before the Detroit Tigers take on the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day or you're looking for a spot to catch the game, we've got you covered.

Here's what's going on around Detroit on April 6:

Grand Slam Festival

  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Music Hall Amphitheater

What to expect - Beer tents, food trucks, full bar, music, games, DJs

Get tickets.

Detroit Tigers Opening Day Tailgate

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grand Circus Park

What to expect - Games, food trucks, appearances from Tigers players, beer tent, giveaways, music

This event is free.

MORE: Time, Weather, and watch options for Detroit Tigers' first home game

Tiger's Opening Day Party @ The Old Shillelagh

  • 9 a.m. at The Old Shillelagh

What to expect - Food, live music, DJs, free shuttle to and from Comerica Park

Tigers Home Opener @ 8ºPlato

  • 10 a.m. at 8ºPlato

What to expect - Beer and food from Tacos Hernandez 

Detroit Tigers Opening Day Party at The Fillmore

  • 6 a.m. at The Fillmore

What to expect - Dave & Chuck "The Freak" from WRIF broadcasting live, entertainment, food, lawn games, chance to win tickets

This event is free.

Tigers Season Preview with Jason Beck

Jennifer Hammond spoke with MLB.com Tigers beat reporter Jason Beck on Monday to preview the team as they get set to open up the season on Thursday against the Rays in Tampa.

Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Harry's

  • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harry's Detroit

What to expect - Live music, drinks, food, chance to win tickets

Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Elwood

  • Noon at The Elwood Bar & Grill

What to expect - Performance by the Killer Flamingos, live WCSX broadcast, DJs, food, drinks

Detroit Tigers Opening Day Party at Tin Roof

  • 9 a.m. at Tin Roof

What to expect - Live music, drinks, food

Buy fast pass tickets.

Hockeytown Cafe Detroit Tigers Opening Day Party

  • 9 a.m. at Hockeytown Cafe

What to expect - Live broadcast from 97.1, free swag, live music, games, drinks

The Opening Day Block Party 

  • 9 a.m. at The Annex

What to expect - Music, DJs, food, drinks, live Woodward Sports broadcast

Tigers Home Opening Day

  • 9 a.m. at Nancy Whiskey's

What to expect - Games, music, drinks

Opening Day Tent Party

  • 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Firebird Tavern

What to expect - Parking lot party with drinks, DJs, food trucks

Get tickets.

Opening Day Soiree

  • Noon at Founders Taproom

What to expect - Beer and food in the beer garden

(Can't see the map below? Click here)