Detroit Tigers' Spencer Turnbull throws no-hitter in 5-0 win over Mariners

Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull threw baseball's fifth no-hitter this year, beating Seattle Mariners 5-0.

Only two runners reached base against Turnbull: Jarred Kelenic walked leading off the fourth inning, and Jose Marmolejos walked leading off the ninth.

Turnbull had nine strikeouts, relying heavily on his fastball but mixing in a strong slider to keep Seattle shut down. He threw 117 pitches, including 77 strikes.

Mitch Haniger was the closest to a hit for the Mariners, flying out to the wall in center field in the fourth inning. Haniger also was robbed of a hit by a diving stop from third baseman Jeimer Candelario leading off the seventh.

Turnbull completed the eighth no-hitter in Tigers' history, and the first since Justin Verlander on May 7, 2011, against Toronto.

Seattle was no-hit earlier this month by Baltimore’s John Means and Cleveland’s Zach Plesac threatened to toss a no-no last week against the Mariners before it was broken up in the eighth inning.

