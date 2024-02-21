Detroit to get its own Hollywood-inspired sign prior to NFL draft

Detroit is getting its own 10-foot Hollywood-style sign installed prior to the NFL Draft in late April.

Fairmount Signage Co. is responsible for making the giant letters that spell out Detroit – which will be located on the city's east side along I-94, between Wyoming and Central avenues.

The sign will be "iconic for the City of Detroit," said Jessica Parker, the deputy COO of the mayor’s office.

The installation of the sign is anticipated to begin in March.

"It’s very exciting to be a part of something that’s going to be a part of Detroit’s history," said Javier Jones, an employee at Fairmount Signage Co.



And while the NFL Draft will only last 3 days, from April 25-27, the Detroit sign will last a lot longer.

"These are high quality letters that we’re making and they’ll stand the test of time," said Salem Haddad, the vice president of Fairmount Signage Co.

Other new signs will also be installed around the city, including: