Detroit Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets available for $29 for limited time

Catch the Trans-Siberian Orchestra in Detroit on Dec. 29.

From now through the end of the week, or until they run out, tickets to the 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. shows at Little Caesars Arena are $29. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Salvation Army and Gilda’s Club.

After the limited sale tickets are gone, tickets will start at $43.50.

The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More tour also has Michigan shows at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Dec. 4.

Get tickets at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, and Ticketmaster.com.