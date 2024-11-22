Detroit Tree Lighting: No guns, unsupervised minors allowed at annual holiday event

With at least 50,000 people expected to flock downtown Friday night, safeguards are in place for the Detroit Tree Lighting, as police work to keep the event safe.

Attendees of the annual event will be required to go through metal detectors when entering Campus Martius Park. Police will be looking for weapons, which are not allowed inside the event.

Drones and pets are also banned. See a full list of prohibited items below.

Additionally, all minors must be with a guardian.

Last year's event went off without a hitch, but the year before, two teen boys were shot less than a block away from Campus Martius, where the tree lighting was taking place.

"I'm asking parents to make sure that you don't just drop your kids off and that you actually come down, enjoy the festivities, and supervise them," said Detroit Interim Chief Todd Bettison.

Unsupervised teenagers are a concern for police, and they are hoping the rule that they are supervised prevents any issues that could arise.

Items not allowed at Detroit Tree Lighting