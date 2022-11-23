Detroit Police release pictures related to shooting of two boys near Campus Martius Christmas tree lighting

The Detroit Police Department has release surveillance photos as they search for a suspect wanted in the shooting of two 15-year-olds on Friday near Campus Martius.

Detroit Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot in the neck at Michigan Avenue and Griswold Street in Downtown Detroit, less than a block away from Campus Martius where thousands had gathered to celebrate the lighting of the Detroit Christmas tree on the same night.

But police said a second shooting was reported on the other side of Campus Martius, this one at Buffalo Wild Wings on Randolph Street, involved another 15-year-old, who had been shot in the leg.

Over the weekend, police said the shootings were related in some manner but were unsure what the connection was. Monday, police confirmed to FOX 2 that the two teens were both shot near Michigan Ave and Griswold Street. Police said the were in the same group when they were both shot at the same time and that the second teen ran to Buffalo Wild Wings after the shooting.

Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. and have released four surveillance photos of people they are calling ‘persons of interest’.

The photos include a man in a black coat and black hat, a person in a blue coat with a white and blue beanie, another man in a white hoodie with a black hat, and a silver car that appears to have some kind of damage to the back passenger side.

Anyone with information bout the three people in the photos or the silver car is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.