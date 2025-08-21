Detroit violent crime crackdown blitz leads to 40+ guns seized in 24 hours

The Brief Police in Detroit executed 11 raids and seized more than 40 guns over a 24-hour period earlier this week. These guns will be traced to see if they are linked to recent crimes. The crackdown was part of a plan to target violent criminals, groups, and gangs in the city.



Over a 24-hour violent crime crackdown earlier this week, 11 search warrants executed in Detroit yielded more than 40 guns.

"We retrieved a lot of guns," Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said. "We got a lot of high-powered weapons off the street."

Bettison shared some details about the blitz ahead of Wednesday's Walk A Mile event, where the chief walks with residents and discusses concerns in their neighborhoods. Of those concerns is violence being seen around the city this summer.

According to Bettison, police spent time Tuesday night into Wednesday going after known criminals.

"We all know who they are," he said "We're definitely going to hold them accountable."

The chief wouldn't specify the locations of the raids or the exact number of weapons recovered, but said that a variety of firearms were seized, including rifles, shotguns, and revolvers. These guns will be traced to see if they are connected to any recent crimes.

He went on to say that his officers are targeting gangs and other violent groups in his city.

"I don't even like naming the names of gangs - giving them that notoriety," Bettison said. "But they know who they are. I know who they are, and the feds know who they are."

Bettison thanked other police agencies who are helping round up these violent criminals, along with community members who are providing tips that are leading investigators to them.

"The tips are flowing in. They're giving me all types of great intel," he said.

Bettison also noted that some of these criminals are posting about their crimes on social media, making it even easier to find them.

"They're posting themselves with guns, they're going back and forth with the chatter," he said. "Tell them I love it, keep going, keep doing it."