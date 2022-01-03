Detroit warming centers open amid freezing temperatures

article

With some of the season's coldest temperatures kicking off the new year, Detroit has opened warming shelters around the city to offer some respite from the conditions.

Michigan hit by coldest temperatures of the season Monday

Four sites have been opened so far, two for families and single women specifically.

Temperatures are expected to be in the single digits Monday, well below freezing. The warm-up this week will hit the 30s by Wednesday.

Until then, anyone in need of help can stop by any of the four shelters:

Cass Community Social Services - 1534 Webb Street, accepts families and single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries Genesis House 3 - 12900 W. Chicago St, accepts families and single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries Third Street - 3533 Third Ave., accepts single men

Pope Francis Center, TCF Center, 1 Washington Blvd., open to all homeless from 7-11 a.m.

Advertisement

Anyone looking for more information can call (313) 305-0311.