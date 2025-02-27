The Brief Detroit's housing department will increase funding, available beds, and outreach teams in a bid to help folks dealing with homelessness The overhaul of the city's outreach strategy comes after two kids froze to death while sleeping in a van in February The emergency hotline for families and individuals in need of shelter will now come with an onsite visit from an outreach team



The city of Detroit is doubling its funding, increasing communication and outreach, as well as boosting the number of available beds for families and individuals struggling with homelessness.

After two kids died while asleep in a van during freezing temperatures, the city's mayor ordered a review of Detroit's unsheltered services. On Thursday, a seven-point plan was unveiled.

Big picture view:

Over the past two weeks, Detroit's Department of Housing and Revitalization (HRD) has conducted a full review of its homeless outreach efforts. They include an overhaul of the current emergency call system as well as communicating services with unsheltered families and individuals.

Mayor Mike Duggan said there would be "no problem" getting the necessary support from the city council. It includes more money, more beds, and more staff.

Emergency calls to the homeless department will be followed by an onsite visit to the caller by an outreach team. The number to call is: 866-313-2520.

Detroit police and outreach teams will pay special attention to unsheltered families living out of their vehicles.

The emergency hotline will now be in operation for 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Staff will answer during the work day while calls to the hotline after hours will go directly to an outreach team

The number of drop-in beds available to people dealing with homelessness will be doubled. It will be paid for by an increase in city funding

The number of outreach teams will be expanded

Police precincts will become safe havens for anyone confused or unsure how to approach the housing department

Better efforts to communicate with unsheltered people will be conducted, Beyond just media reports, postings at bus stations and gas stations will include the hotline

The agency that will provide after-hours support is Motor City Mitten Mission, a homeless services department that operates out of St. Clair Shores.

Dig deeper:

The department's new emphasis on helping connect with unsheltered people was prompted by the deaths of two kids who froze to death in a van that was parked at a Detroit casino earlier in February.

The tragedy happened despite beds being available to families in need of shelter.

According to records from HRD, Tateona Williams reached out to the city multiple times in need of support. Her most recent contact was in November 2024 amid concerns her family could lose its housing.

"The heartbreaking aspect is we never had contact with Ms. Williams or her family after Nov. 25," said Duggan, who added the mother did not know there were beds available.

"This is something that is going to be hard to accept for a long time that we had beds in place," he said.

Williams told FOX 2 she had asked the city for help as well as her kid's father before her 2-year-old and 9-year-old died.

What they're saying:

In searching for an answer that ensures families struggling with housing are never left to survive by themselves, Duggan said the current way that Detroit connects with its unsheltered population was not enough.

"We put a system in place that did not communicate to a family that needed it most and all of us feel like we share that responsibility," he said on Thursday.

Deputy Mayor Malia Howard, who helped the HRD director review its outreach efforts, said the Williams' family had shown resilience as the city has worked to connect them with resources.

The community has also extended help, including dozens offering the Williams family a place to stay.

"It's compassion and kindness and love," she said.

Duggan declined to add details about his conversation with Tateona Williams, only that the city "shared their pain."