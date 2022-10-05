Expand / Collapse search

Detroit-Windsor tunnel bus service resumes Nov. 27

By Jack Nissen
WINDSOR, Cana (FOX 2) - Bus service between Detroit and Windsor is expected to resume in November after a multi-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

To ride the international transit option, it will cost $7.50 for a one-way trip or $15 to get from the U.S. to Canada. 

The Tunnel Bus runs seven days a week, traveling from the Windsor International Transit Centre on 300 Chatham Street to downtown Detroit. Its return journey will stop at Caesars Casino in Windsor before stopping at the bus terminal.

Currently, there is no live schedule for when the bus service will resume traveling in Detroit, but it is expected to include a route to Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park, and Ford Field. 

According to the city of Windsor, the service is expected to resume on Nov. 27. 

