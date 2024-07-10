Detroit woman accused of lying to steal $19K from Medicaid

A Detroit woman is facing charges after she allegedly submitted false claims to steal more than $19,000 from the Medicaid program.

Deseraye Dejarnette, 29, is charged with Medicaid fraud - false claim.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel, she was hired by the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network to provide support services to a beneficiary with special needs. After being terminated from her role, she allegedly submitted fraudulent signed time sheets claiming she provided services to the beneficiary from July 15, 2022, through April 27, 2023.

Through these claims, she received $19,183 for services she did not provide, Nessel said.

"Medicaid funds must be used appropriately, not diverted through fraudulent schemes," Nessel said. "My office will continue to protect the Medicaid program from those who exploit it for their own personal gain."

Dejarnette is currently out on personal bond as she awaits her next court hearing.