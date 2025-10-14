Expand / Collapse search

Detroit woman charged after serious crash into Macomb County home injures 9-year-old

By Jack Nissen
Published  October 14, 2025 3:46pm EDT
Caris Adell Wade mug shot. Photo via Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. 

    • A 20-year-old woman is facing charges after crashing into a Macomb County home, injuring a 9-year-old girl Monday morning.
    • Detroit resident Carris Wade could face additional charges if her toxicology report reveals she was under the influence.
    • The 9-year-old victim suffered serious injuries, including to her spine.

(FOX 2) - A Detroit woman appeared in court a day after crashing her car into a Center Line home, injuring a 9-year-old child.

Caris Adell Wade is facing two counts and could be arraigned on more charges after her toxicology report is complete. According to prosecutors, she fled the scene after crashing into the residence before her eventual arrest. 

The 20-year-old defendant in the serious crash that injured a child in Macomb County had her bond set at $200,000 cash/surety a day after the incident.

Wade "willfully, wantonly, and recklessly" drove her vehicle Monday morning when she crashed into a residence in Center Line. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. on Monday.

Wade crashed into a room where a 9-year-old girl and her 22-month-old sister were sleeping. The child suffered serious injuries including to her spine. 

The suspect driver then fled the crash before her arrest a short time later by Warren police.

Wade was arraigned on two counts of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function and failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death.

She could be charged with more crimes if her toxicology report reveals Wade to have been under the influence during the crash. 

Her appearance before Judge Michael Chupa in the 37th District Court happened Tuesday morning. She must wear a GPS tether if she makes bond.

Wade's next court hearing is Oct. 22 while her preliminary exam is scheduled for Oct. 29.

Witnesses say the suspect was speeding when she crashed into a home in the area of O'Hare Street and MacArthur just before 3 a.m. The force of the crash threw a 9-year-old girl out of a window and into a yard. A baby who was a few feet away was not hurt.

The Source: Previous reporting and a press release from Macomb County prosecutors were cited for this story. 

