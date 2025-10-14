The Brief A 9-year-old Center Line girl is recovering after a drunk driver crashed into her bedroom while she was sleeping Monday morning. Laila Breitshtrus told FOX 2 she is doing better than before and appreciates the support from the community. A 20-year-old Detroit woman was arrested and charged in connection with the crash.



A day after a suspected drunk driver crashed through her bedroom, little Laila was smiling through the cuts on her face from her hospital bed.

The 9-year-old is in good spirits, despite suffering multiple injuries to her vertebrae, sternum, ribs and nose. And when asked how she is doing, her response was simple: "I'm looking better than I did before."

Laila Breitshtrus was sleeping in her home in Center Line when a car crashed into her home Monday morning, sending her and her bed flying into the front yard.

Her family says they're grateful she is alive and fortunately, her 22-month-old sister who was also in the room was uninjured after the crash. She now has a long recovery ahead of her and hopes to start physical therapy soon.

Victim recovering after drunk driver crash

By Tuesday afternoon, Laila was awake with her parents by her bedside at the hospital.

She suffered spinal injuries in three separate areas as well as a laceration to her liver, in addition to the injuries to her torso. She told FOX 2 that her chest and tailbone were what hurt. She will likely be in the hospital for weeks, uprooting her daily life that included plenty of friends and working hard in school.

"School is pretty fun. I have lots of good friends and my teacher is really nice," she said.

She also had a message for those that had sent her prayers and donated to her gofundme: "I want to thank everybody for helping me through all my injuries."

Her mom added, "She’s amazing."

Laila Breitshtrus recovering in a hospital bed alongside her parents.

What you can do:

The family have set up a gofundme to help raise money for Laila's treatment. Anyone looking to help can find the crowdfunding option here.

Dig deeper:

The suspect accused in the crash was identified as 20-year-old Caris Adell Wade - a Detroit woman who was arrested a short time after the crash Monday morning.

She is facing two charges and may be arraigned on more if a pending toxicology report reveals she was under the influence during the crash. According to prosecutors, she fled the scene after crashing into the residence before her eventual arrest.

Appearing in court Tuesday, she was given a $200,000 cash surety bond after being arraigned on two counts of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function and failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death.

Wade "willfully, wantonly, and recklessly" drove her vehicle Monday morning when she crashed into a residence in Center Line, prosecutors said in a press release. Police suspect she may have been drunk at the time.

Her appearance before Judge Michael Chupa in the 37th District Court happened Tuesday morning. She must wear a GPS tether if she makes bond.

Related article