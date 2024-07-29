Detroit woman facing 15 charges for attacking boyfriend

article

A Detroit woman is facing 15 charges in connection with a domestic violence incident where she slashed at her boyfriend with a kitchen knife and then shot at him, but missed.

The incident took place in Eastpointe on Thursday, July 25. Tiana Luckett, 34, was arguing with her boyfriend when things escalated into a physical altercation, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office (MCPO).

"Luckett grabbed a kitchen knife and slashed at her boyfriend. Her boyfriend defended himself," the MCPO stated in a release. "Luckett was able to get a hold of a gun and fired a shot at her boyfriend, missing him and going through the wall into the adjoining apartment which was occupied by two people who were unharmed."

Luckett is being charged as a habitual second offender, according to the prosecutor's office. The suspect is facing:

One count of attempted murder, which is a life felony.

Six counts of felony firearm, each carrying a mandatory two-year sentence.

Two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, each a four-year felony.

One count of discharging a firearm in a building, a 10-year felony.

One count of assault with intent to great bodily harm less than murder, a 10-year felony.

One count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a five-year felony.

One count of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, five-year felony.

One count of careless discharge of a firearm, causing property damage over $50, a one-year misdemeanor.

One count of domestic violence, 93-day misdemeanor.

Luckett was arraigned on Friday and was given a $750,000 cash/surety bond.

A probable cause hearing is set for August 6; a preliminary exam is set for August 13.

"Our goal is to seek justice for the victims while addressing the broader issues of domestic violence within our community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in the release.

Resources:

If you or a loved one are suffering from a situation involving domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

The Michigan Hotline - 866-Voice DV, the national hotline is 800-799-Safe and online The Hotline.org

Resources available in Macomb County.

Turning Point can be found here.

The YWCA Interim House can be found here.

A Safe Place in Oakland can be found here.

Haven of Oakland County, which can be found here.

Safe House Center in Washtenaw County can be found here.