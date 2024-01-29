Detroit woman hit after getting out of crashed vehicle on I-75

article

A Detroit woman was hit by a vehicle after getting out of her crashed vehicle Monday morning on I-75.

Police said the 30-year-old victim was involved in a crash on the southbound side of the freeway near 7 Mile around 12:50 a.m. After the crash, she got out of her vehicle, which was along the right shoulder, and was walking in the road.

She was hit by another driver who stayed at the scene. That driver suffered minor injuries, while the woman who was hit is listed in critical condition.

"We continue to remind drivers to not get out of their cars after a crash," said Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "Stay in your car and if you can move your car out of the travel lanes. Keep your seatbelt fastened and call 911 for assistance. This is the safest place to be after a crash."