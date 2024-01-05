Expand / Collapse search

Detroit woman killed as driver crosses Schaefer, hits her head on

By FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman was killed Friday afternoon on Schaefer as Detroit Police said she was hit head-on by another car.

Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, the unidentified woman was driving north on Schaefer near Schoolcraft when she was hit by another car, head-on. She died from the impact of the crash.

The female suspect was hospitalized and under arrest.

FOX 2 has learned that there were children involved but it's not clear which car they were in. Police said they were not injured.

Neither the suspect or the driver were identified. 

Woman killed in Detroit head-on crash

A woman was killed Friday afternoon when her car was hit head-on by anothe driver on Schaefer.