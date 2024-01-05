Detroit woman killed as driver crosses Schaefer, hits her head on

article

A woman was killed Friday afternoon on Schaefer as Detroit Police said she was hit head-on by another car.

Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, the unidentified woman was driving north on Schaefer near Schoolcraft when she was hit by another car, head-on. She died from the impact of the crash.

The female suspect was hospitalized and under arrest.

FOX 2 has learned that there were children involved but it's not clear which car they were in. Police said they were not injured.

Neither the suspect or the driver were identified.