Detroit woman killed in pedestrian crash with car on Telegraph in Pontiac

A 32-year-old woman was struck and killed in a car crash in Pontiac Thursday night.

Just before 6 p.m., the victim was hit by a driver at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Voorheis. The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene.

Police found the woman lying in the roadway. The driver told police that he was traveling northbound with the flow of traffic when he claimed she walked in front of his vehicle.

She was transported to a nearby hospital but died of her injuries. The investigation into the crash continues, no information regarding the driver has been released yet as the prosecutor's office reviews details for possible charges.

