Detroit woman to be sentenced for torture after trying to pour bleach down throat of man in wheelchair

A Detroit woman who was arrested after a violent assault on a man in a wheelchair has been sentenced to at least five years in prison after pleading guilty to torture charges.

Brittany Walker, 35, was one of two people arrested for the violent assault of the 44-year-old victim in Detroit earlier this year.

What happened:

Police said in April that Walker and 62-year-old Samuel Payton, both of Detroit, got into an argument with the victim at an apartment on Conant Street on the afternoon of Jan. 29.

The argument escalated into an assault and authorities said Walker and Payton tried pouring bleach down the victim's throat.

The man, who was in a wheelchair at the time, was hospitalized and treated for a brain bleed and a broken eye socket.

Walker was originally charged with torture, first-degree vulnerable adult abuse, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault. However most of those charges were dismissed or dropped and she ultimately pleaded guilty to torture.

As part of the plea deal, she will be sentenced to between 5 and 30 years in prison, plus must pay restitution to the victim.

Payton was charged with torture and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

According to court records, Payton is scheduled to go to trial next month.