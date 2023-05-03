Detroit Women's Chorus spring concert to raise money for domestic violence survivors

They are the Detroit Women's Chorus - celebrating motherhood, sisterhood, and friendship through song - with the exception of Covid - these ladies have been going strong for five years now.

"Making music together in a choir is one of the quickest ways to build bonds between people," said Alice Bell.

Bell is one of the founders and the executive director of the Detroit Women's Chorus.

"We wanted to create an environment where women of all different backgrounds - all different belief systems, all different political views - could come together and find that we still have things in common," she said.

They sing about solidarity and sacrifice for each other.

"This group of women - this sisterhood of human beings - it's so heartwarming and loving to be a part of it," said Catherine McKenzie.

"We wanted it to be kind of all-encompassing - what it means to empower each other and the different relationships we have through that," said Jillian Burgham.

Burgam is the artistic director for the chorus and all the women agree - there's so much that makes this experience special.

"This group is always reaching out so I love to sing but the other part of it for me was the social justice aspect," said Debra Baugh.

They're always involved in important causes - and raising money for local charities. Their big spring concert is this Saturday - and while it's free for all to attend, they are asking for donations for Krat House of Angels - helping survivors of domestic violence.

"Thank you for calling the Angel House - how may I help you," said Karen Lewis.

That's Karen from Angel House - we interviewed her back in 2018. She founded the nonprofit after losing her own daughter, Tracy, and unborn grandchild to Tracy's boyfriend - who stabbed her 56 times.

"I'll probably grieve for the rest of my life, but through my grieving, I will be out here to assist victims of domestic violence for the rest of my life," she said.

Which is why the Detroit Women's Chorus says this charity is such a perfect match - for a group of women with perfect pitch, singing with and empowering - other women.

They are performing Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Metropolitan Church of God on Schaefer in Detroit.

GO HERE for more information on the Detroit Women's Chorus and HERE for more about Krat House of Angels.



