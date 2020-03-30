Detroit working to get every resident tested for COVID-19

The city is calling on clinics, physicians, and transportation companies to pitch in to help any Detroit resident get tested if they need it.

Mayor Mike Duggan said on Monday that current testing efforts are going well, but he’s looking for more ways to expand testing for all Detroiters.

“We are going to make testing available for every single person in this city who needs it,” he said.

The mayor said since drive-thru testing began on Friday at the State Fairgrounds, they’ve administered more than 1,000 tests. The initial hope was to reach 400 tests a day -- they issued 660 on Monday alone.

“We’re finally getting to the level of testing that a major city and state should be doing,” he said.

Duggan said the next step is taking care of Detroit residents regardless if they have doctor or insurance. He’s asking clinics and physicians to step up and call the city if they are willing to take new patients at (313) 361-0093.

Duggan says he hopes that by Tuesday at 3 p.m., he can post every single doctor or clinic willing to take people on the city’s website so more Detroiters can get the care they need.

“We have got to be able to tie every single Detroiter to a doctor,” he said.

The mayor also wants to expand transportation to be able to bring more Detroiters to the State Fairgrounds who don’t have access to transportation. Anyone able to offer their services can also call (313) 361-0093 to volunteer. It’s Duggan’s hope that a week from Monday, everyone in the city who needs a test and does not have transportation can find some.