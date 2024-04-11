Expand / Collapse search

Detroit Zoo warns of discount ticket scam

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  April 11, 2024 11:37am EDT
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo said a post offering a pack of tickets for a discount is a scam.

The scam, which appears as a sponsored post on Instagram, advertises four tickets for $9.95 in celebration of the zoo's 100th anniversary. The post includes a link that directs to a third-party website not affiliated with the zoo. 

General admission tickets range from $12 to $24 online. These tickets should only be purchased directly from the zoo's website.

The zoo does offer discounts, but those are given at the gate. 

