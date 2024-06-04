When Stephen McGee moved into Detroit, the sight that greeted him was a blighted old building that had fallen out of favor and become a symbol of the city's lagging behind the rest of the country.

That makes the grand unveiling this week all sweeter for the resident. He admits the emotions haven't caught up to him yet, but he does feel the larger momentum behind the city's turnaround in the building across the street.

"It was the crown jewel of American abandoned buildings," he said, describing the old station. When Ford bought the building, he said it was a dream.

"Standing on this porch, just looking at it - I know every single brick. I know every single window. I know every single square inch of that building because I’ve been documenting it for six years," he said.

McGee is a filmmaker. He's documented the landmark's rise from the ashes - an experience he shares a kinship with because of his own home following a similar path.

Back in 2013, friends bought his house after it was destroyed by a fire. Now, McGee's home is the only one on the block with its own trampoline and skate ramps.

MORE: Michigan Central concert performers include Diana Ross, Jack White, and Big Sean

On Thursday, he'll be across from one of the biggest celebrations in Detroit as Michigan Central Station returns to glory.

"Michigan Central Station is to me an example of the citywide momentum that we have going on. And that's to me the most exciting part of my life right now," he said.

But he says that glory should never have been lost - and homes in the historic city should never have been left behind.

"The fact that they are both able to live and that there's still more room for growth in this community and in this city, really shows me that the next leg up for Detroit is going to be a really incredible time to be here," he said.