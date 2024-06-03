Big Sean, Jack White, and Diana Ross are among the headliners appearing at Michigan Central Stations' grand unveiling that's slated for later this week.

Ford promised "iconic Detroit artists" when the renovated train station opens to the public on June 6. The highly-anticipated open house marks the culmination of years of construction at the landmark, which is expected to be a new center of innovation for both the automaker and dozens of start-ups pushing the envelope of mobility.

The outdoor concert will kick off 10 days of inside and outside viewing that will be open to the public.

On Monday, images from inside the brand-new station were unveiled, which showed off a completely remastered interior that both pays homage to the station's history while looking forward to the industry's future.

The concert will be 90 minutes long and fully outside. It will be accompanied by short films and local leaders who will showcase the legacy of the venue.

Concert poster for Michigan Central opening

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 8:30 p.m. It'll end at 10 p.m.

The full list of artists that will perform include:

Diana Ross

Big Sean

Illa J

Jack White

Kierra Sheard

Theo Parrish

Slum Village

the Clark Sisters

Sky Jetta

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

It's not only artists that will be in attendance. Former and current members of the Detroit Lions, including Barry Sanders and Jared Goff will also be in attendance.

Jelly Roll, Fantasia, and Common will also be performing on June 6.

"Detroit is known around the world for its musical talent, and having so many legendary artists kick off the celebration for the reopening of the iconic Michigan Central Station shows how meaningful this moment is for our city," said Mayor Mike Duggan. "This historic landmark symbolizes Detroit’s resilience, innovation, and now, its bright future. This is about more than preserving a piece of our past. It also is about paving the way for a new era of growth and opportunity for all Detroiters."

Within the train station, visitors will have a chance to see a "range of exhibits, entertainment, art, and more," the news release said. That includes art installations and sculptures made for Michigan Central.

MORE: Find more details on the open house schedule here

After June 16, open house options will still be available to the public on weekends. They'll be limited to the first floor on Fridays and Saturdays during the month of August.

When tickets became available for the open house, excitement around the event crashed the website.