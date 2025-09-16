The Brief Local customers calling a number with a 313 area code will need to dial 10 digits starting on Oct. 7. The change comes as Michigan prepares to roll out a new 679 area code. The Detroit area is running out of 313 phone numbers, which are expected to be exhausted by 2028.



Beginning in early October, callers in Metro Detroit's 313 area code will need to dial 10 digits if they want to reach anyone locally by phone.

The region is running out of available phone numbers and a new area code will be distributed once the last available phone number is assigned. The 10-digit dialing requirement is part of that change.

Big picture view:

Beginning Oct. 7, any local calls made from customers within Detroit's 313 area code will need to dial the entire 10-digit phone number if they hope to reach the desired line.

That means dialing the area code in addition to the other seven digits if a caller wants to ring someone up.

The Michigan Public Service Commission said this was the final phase before its rollout of the new 679 area code that will be used for new customers once the last 313-based phone number is assigned.

If a local caller dials a number without the 313 area code, it won't work.

Dig deeper:

The commission alerted customers in March about the upcoming change, suggesting anyone who may be affected to practice dialing with all 10 digits. That way, they can get used to the change before the rule takes effect.

The 679 area code will be assigned to new customers once the last 313 area code-based number runs out, which isn't expected until early 2028.

It will cover Detroit and several nearby cities, including: Allen Park, Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Ecorse, the Grosse Pointes, Hamtramck, Highland Park, Inkster, Lincoln Park, Redford Township, River Rouge and Taylor.

Those with a 313 area code applying for an additional number may be assigned a 679 area code after Nov. 7.

Why you should care:

The public service commission said in a news release that there would be no change to pricing or rates due to the new area code.

For communities with three-digit numbers available to them, like 911, 211, and 411, those will not change either.