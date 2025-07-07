Detroit's free autonomous shuttle service returns - where you can take it

article

The Brief Detroit's free autonomous shuttle service is back beginning July 7. Over the next four weeks, the shuttle will be transitioned to being fully autonomous. As part of the upgrades, new stops have been added.



The Connect, an autonomous shuttle in Detroit, is back beginning Monday, thanks to a $1.67 million grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

This free shuttle runs on a loop that connects Michigan Central, Downtown Detroit, and the East Jefferson Riverfront.

The backstory:

The shuttle launched last summer with a safety driver. After a successful pilot run, the shuttle paused early this year for upgrades, including making the shuttle fully autonomous. This comes after the Detroit City Council voted last month on an extension and this transformation to a self-driving shuttle.

Over the next four weeks, the shuttle will become fully autonomous, though a safety operator will remain onboard at all times.

"Detroit has always been at the forefront of mobility innovation, and The Connect AV shuttle is another step toward making our city more accessible, efficient, and environmentally friendly," said Mayor Mike Duggan. "With the transition to full autonomous operation, we are not just embracing the future of transportation, we are leading it. This pilot reflects our commitment to delivering mobility solutions that benefit our residents and visitors alike."

Riding The Connect shuttle

As part of the relaunch, the 10.8-mile two-way route will include new stops.

Shuttle stops

Michigan Central (Eastbound)

Michigan & Rosa Parks

Michigan & 8th (Eastbound) (New)

Michigan & 3rd (Eastbound) (New)

The Greening of Detroit (Eastbound) (New)

Coleman A Young Municipal Center (Eastbound)

Larnard @ Rivertown Market (Eastbound) (New)

Atwater & Millikan State Park (Eastbound)

Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design (Westbound)

Rivertown Neighborhood (Westbound) (New)

Jos Campau & Wight (Westbound)

Atwater & Dequindre Cut (Westbound)

East Jefferson @ Rivertown Market (Westbound) (New)

Woodward, Campus Martius (Westbound)

Grand Circus Park (Westbound) (New)

Rosa Parks Transit (Westbound) (New)

Michigan Third Street Park (Westbound) (New)

Michigan & Trumbull (Westbound) (New)

Bagley Mobility Hub (Westbound)

HoneyBee Market (New)

For the first four months of operation, the shuttle will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. After that time, the hours will be extended to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shuttles will arrive around every 10-15 minutes during peak hours. Track the shuttle here.

What's next:

Ridership patterns will be monitored in an effort to make updates that improve efficiency. This includes adding a fifth shuttle in the fall to increase the frequency of the service.