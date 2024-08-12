A driverless shuttle program will soon start operating in Detroit, free to the public.

The Connect, an autonomous vehicle (AV) shuttle pilot program, will commence its inaugural ride on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

The service will run Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. The four fully electric and wheel-chair accessible shuttles will stop approximately every 10 to 15 minutes during peak hours. Their 10.8-mile route was designed to serve key areas of Detroit, stretching from Michigan Central to Bedrock’s 200 Walker Street on the East Jefferson Riverfront.

For early stages of the program, the shuttles will be manually operated, allowing for possible route adjustments and ensuring the autonomous features work smoothly.

Full autonomous driving is expected later this year, but a safety operator will remain behind the wheel of the Connect shuttles at all times.

What is the route?

The route will span as far west as Michigan Central Station and as far east as Pensole Lewis College.

Along the way, it will stop at Atwater, Jefferson & Rivard, Campus Martius, Rivertown Market, and city hall.

A map of the route is offered below.

10.8 mile two-way The Connect AV shuttle route, linking Michigan Central to Bedrock's 200 Walker Street

How much does it cost?

Yes. The Connect shuttle service is free to all riders.

How can I track the shuttle?

Information on how to track the shuttles is available at theconnect.liftango.com/home.

This project is a collaborative effort involving the city of Detroit, Bedrock, Michigan Central, and the State of Michigan’s Office of Future Mobility and Electrification, and Perrone Robotics. To find out more, visit detroitmi.gov