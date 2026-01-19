Detroit's homeless gets helping hand from Motor City Mitten Mission

Motor City Mitten Mission is hitting the streets with workers helping the homeless in Detroit this Martin Luther King Day.

Big picture view:

Team members are trying to help those living on the streets by giving them food and supplies, to even getting them sheltered via a rideshare.

Gail Marlow is the executive director and founder of the organization, and says they are trying to save lives.

"We provide outreach services, emergency outreach services to those that are unsheltered in the streets," she said. "We also operate the city of Detroit's after hours emergency shelter and outreach services helpline as well.

"One of our first questions are, 'Do you have a place to stay tonight?' We kind of go through the checklist. If they again want shelter, then we do our best to help facilitate getting them into shelters."

Jermaine, who lives under a tarp, is currently unhoused and received help from the mission - although he refused to be taken to a shelter.

"Well, the services is fine," he said. "That's a beautiful thing."

As Michigan deals with a blast of bitter cold, being out in the elements for mere minutes is very difficult, let alone being out on the streets around the clock.

The phone number for Motor City Mitten Mission is 313-854-5566.

To learn more, go to the website at motorcitymittenmission.org