Detroit's MotorCity Casino reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise

MotorCity Cas reinstated a mask mandate after the state recommended businesses require workers and customers to wear them as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Beginning Tuesday at noon, everyone at the Detroit casino is required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

This mandate does not apply to people attending banquets or events at the SoundBoard.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an advisory Friday recommending all people wear face masks at indoor gatherings. It also recommended that businesses have mask policies in place.

The advisory includes all people older than 2 regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

This advisory prompted MotorCity to implement a mask mandate.

Michigan's COVID-19 cases have been rising. Last week, CDC data showed that Michigan had the highest number of cases in the country.