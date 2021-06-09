Detroit's new COVID-19 vaccine strategy delivers shots in residents' homes

As the number of people receiving COIVD 19 vaccines has slowed down, the city of Detroit is putting in a new effort to get residents vaccinated.

In partnership with several other organizations, the city has created a new program that wants to go in the homes of nearly 40,000 people they say are considered homebound.

"The definition of homebound is anyone who has a challenge being mobile outside of the home. So that could be a teenager. It could be someone in their 20s, 30s, 40s," said Dr. Iris Taylor, the Director of Nursing for the Detroit Health Department.

Officials say nurses will be reaching out to residents who are homebound and those living with them who want to get vaccines to schedule an appointment.

People will be able to choose between the Pfizer, and J & J vaccines, said the city.

They also say the process will take between 30-45 minutes to complete.

Denise Fair, the Director of the Detroit Health Department, says the current vaccine rate is at 38.5%, and that is nowhere near where the city should be.

Fair also says the low vaccine numbers are not because of the city's lack of trying.

"We have walkups and drive-throughs and extended hours on Saturdays on the weekends; We have pop-ups. We are doing so much for the city of Detroit," said Fair.

Although Fair says getting the vaccine is a personal choice, she wants people to make the right decision and get vaccinated.

