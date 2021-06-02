New Royal Oak vaccine campaign 'Shots for Shots' provides incentive

Royal Oak is providing some incentives to get vaccinated. The vaccination campaign is called "Shots for Shots."

This Friday, June 4th from noon to 8 p.m. anybody who gets a free Pfizer vaccine at the Royal Oak Farmer's Market gets $10 in Royal Oak Downtown Dollars good for a shot, a drink, and a whole lot more.

"It's no million-dollar raffle like in Ohio, but a 25-year-old coming out with a friend on a Friday night who is not vaccinated, we can make it all happen in one night," said Dave Woodward, chair, Oakland County Commission.

The idea came from the people at the Rock on Third and Woodward, with the financial support from the Royal Oak DDA - helping Shots for Shots to take off.

"It doesn't have to be a shot, it can be at any participating business, so you can get a shot of espresso at Atomic Coffee if you wanted," says Carrie O'Neil, owner of the Rock on Third.

And there are 69 businesses in Royal Oak participating- and those $10 Downtown Dollars can be used at any of them.

Advertisement

This Friday go to the Royal Oak Farmers Market from noon to 8 p.m. it's free and you get $10 worth of "Shots for Shots."