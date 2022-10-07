Detroit's Ruth Ellis Center for LGBTQ+ youth in need opens its doors

The new $16 million ground-up Ruth Ellis Clairmount Center in Detroit is finally opening after seven years of planning and development.

The building was a Collaboration between the Ruth Ellis Center and Full Circle Communities Inc. The Health & Wellness Center at Clairmount will be staffed by healthcare workers who specialize in caring for the LGBTQ+ community.

A partnership with Henry Ford Health provides support in this area.

According to youth.gov, LGBTQ+ youth are much more likely to experience homelessness and represent up to 40 percent of homeless young people because of factors like rejection and abuse

"That will be a beacon LGBTQ+ young people and allies in the City of Detroit," said Mark Irwin, Ruth Ellis Center.

"Today is a statement of the values of the city of Detroit," Mayor Mike Duggan said.

The development features 43 units of permanent supportive housing, a community health and wellness center, and community spaces designed to address barriers that LGBTQ+ young people experience in accessing housing and other vital services.

"They will see it as a safe space," Irwin said.

There’s a resource library and technology center; a career training and event space; a roof deck, an art studio, a private patio and raised beds for gardening.

Despite the center's focus, no one will be turned away.

For more information please go to ruthelliscenter.org