Detroit's Shaun Robinson talks about her Lifetime movie series including 'Lust' and 'Envy'

A Detroit native has gone from anchorwoman to movie mogul. Shaun Robinson, a Cass Tech High School graduate, is executive producer of the Seven Deadly Sins series of movies on the Lifetime channel, with the latest chapter "Envy" debuting this weekend.

Robinson says the movies "Lust" and "Envy" explore the challenges and temptations we all face in life. She made sure that the films feature strong female characters.

Robinson spent 16 years reporting for the show Access Hollywood, but she says growing up in Detroit helped prepare her to take tackle the "business" of making movies.

"Hollywood is a place where you are going to run into a lot of disappointment," she said. "You are going to get a lot of no's and rejection. You are going to get a lot of people who are not buying what you are trying to sell."

Still from the Lifetime television movie "Envy" debuting this weekend that Shaun Robinson helped executive produce.

Robinson said her Detroit DNA is a key element of what's powered her breakthrough in Hollywood.

"Detroit gave me a sense of resilience, a sense of persistence, pride - but not in the sin sense. But in terms of knowing what I came from, knowing my roots, knowing that if I keep at it, that I can realize my dream."

Robinson started her broadcasting career in the Motor City and later spent 16 years reporting and anchoring for the show "Access Hollywood" interviewing the stars, and in her spare time hosting the show "90 Day Fiance."

And you can see those dreams in living color Saturday night, April 17 on the Lifetime channel. An encore showing of the movie "Lust" starts at 6 p.m., followed by "Envy" at 8 p.m.

For more information: www.mylifetime.com/lmn