Detroit's Southeastern High School closed after majority of classrooms flood, building closed for months

As students at Detroit's Southeastern High School were set to return after winter break, they'll have to wait a bit longer after a pipe burst inside the school, causing massive damage in the building.

The school will have to shift to virtual learning for the next two months after a pipe burst inside the school and flooded multiple classrooms.

Classes won't be held at the school and, on Monday, restoration vans lined the street as crewed cleaned up and threw away anything that was damaged inside the school.

Outside, trash bags were piled high over the top of dumpsters as they worked to get rid of the water. From the outside, there was so much water that you could see condensation on several windows.

Detroit Public Schools Community District declined to do an interview on camera but released a statement which said in part:

"The flooding damaged the vast majority of classrooms beyond use. The building will require extensive repairs and restoration and will take the District nearly two months to complete."

The district didn’t say what caused the broken pipes.

While the building is closed, school staff will provide grab and go lunches for students on select days at least twice a week. Children will do virtual learning or attend other schools in the district.

As far as athletics go, the gymnasium was not damaged, which means the school can still host athletic events.

Parents can pick up laptops for their children on Tuesday and Wednesday with online learning starting on Thursday.