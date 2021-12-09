Detroit's TCF Center renamed Huntington Place after bank merger

article

Detroit's TCF Center has a new name again.

Before its 2019 name change to TCF, it was Cobo Hall and the Cobo Center. Now, it is Huntington Place.

The change comes after Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and TCF Financial Corporation merged.

"We are proud that following the TCF-Huntington merger, the name of our new combined bank now graces the walls of this civic center that means so much to the people of Detroit and all of southeast Michigan. From high school graduations to the North American International Auto Show, from speeches by sitting presidents to the annual NAACP Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner, this venerable facility is part of the fabric of our community and Huntington is fortunate to now be a part of it," said Gary Torgow, the chairman of Huntington Bank.