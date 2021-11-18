Detroit's top health officer has advice for gathering safely for the holidays

With COVID-19 case rates rising in Michigan, just as families get ready to gather for the holiday season. Thanksgiving is just a week away, which means family gatherings, tree lightings. Detroit's top health official has some tips to make sure you protect yourself.

"Our hospitalizations have increased. our percent positivity has increased from 4.5 to 7.5 percent. these are alarming rates," said Denise Fair Razo. "What we do know, is that we have a vaccine. We didn’t have a vaccine last year."

Despite a fourth wave of Covid in Michigan, Detroit’s chief public health officer says being vaccinated is vital to gathering this holiday season.

"I do want everyone to stay safe this holiday season," she said.

FOX 2 asked several people about who they’ll spend the holidays with - and the answers ranged from just immediate family to possibly visiting friends in East Lansing.

Razo will spend Thanksgiving with her family.

"It’s going to be really small," she said. "Many of us are vaccinated. We’re also going to do at-home testing."

A survey shows nearly 20 percent of people would consider spending Thanksgiving with someone unvaccinated if they had a negative Covid test.

About 32 percent say they wouldn’t do it regardless of a test. But nearly half of the people say they don’t care if the person gets a test or not.

According to Covid Act Now, in Metro Detroit — one in every 10 people tested, are positive with Covid. It is one reason health experts say be cautious.

"If you are going to go to a holiday lighting or some sort of an event outside, and there are lots of crowds, just wear your mask to protect yourself, even if you’re vaccinated," Razo said.

Some of us are going to travel this holiday season. go to grandma and grandpa’s house whether it be driving or by an airplane. If you are, Denise Fair Razo says continue to wash your hands, and if you feel comfortable — double mask.

