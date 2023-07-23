Detroit Police: Man shot multiple times, killed on city's northwest side

The Detroit Police Department is investigating a fatal overnight shooting Sunday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., Detroit Police responded to the 15400 block of W McNichols Rd, near Greenfield Road, for a person who was shot. Once officers arrived, a man between 25–30 years old was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Police say a suspect was seen fleeing from the location in a light-colored 4-door sedan.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Police say the suspect and victim appear to have been somewhat acquainted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police at (313)596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.