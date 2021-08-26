Developmentally disabled adults build skills with community garden by Jewish Community Services

A community garden in Detroit is growing fresh produce for a good cause - reaping what they sow.

"It makes me feel good because I like doing different things, I just love the program," said Yolanda Goodwin.

A training program by Jewish Vocational Services runs a community farm named the Love Garden…in the heart of the Brightmoor area of Detroit.

There are peppers growing on plants, as well as tomatoes, peppers, and broccoli - all in a place where seeds are growing opportunities.

"They come out here twice a week and tend to all the fruits and vegetables that we grow," said Veronica Pulford, Jewish Vocational Services.

The gardeners who care for these crops are also blossoming said Pulford, who is the job coach specialist.

"They are adults with developmental disabilities over the age of 18," said Pulford. "They come to JVS, our skills building program is meant to help build skills to find work

Organizers say the skills learned in gardening transfer to the workforce.

"The garden is a great place for them to find vocational skills," said Pulford. "Once they are ready, and they build up some of those vocational skills, then a lot of times they move into our supportive services program where JVS finds them employment."

The program also teaches the participants about the importance of healthy eating.

"Everything that they harvest they either take home with them or we sell it by donation at JVS - and all the money that we raise goes back to their program," said Pulford.

"It allows them to do fun activities like last night they went to go get ice cream at the Riverwalk and the garden paid for that."

For more information on JVS Community Services, find it HERE.

