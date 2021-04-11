DFD truck shot at while leaving station, no injuries



According to Police on Saturday around 9:41 pm near Dexter and Oakman, the Detroit Fire Department received a call and was heading out.

Authorities say as they were trying to exit the driveway, a dark-colored Chevy Sedan was blocking their path.

After using the fire engine's air horn, the car moved out of the way.

However, as the fire truck drove past, they heard gunshots and realized the truck had been hit.

The suspect is described as a black man with a medium afro. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt or jersey.

The passenger was described as a black woman, light complexion and wearing a turquoise top.

Police say this is an on going investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-SPEAK-UP.

