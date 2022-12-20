Diamondback Saloon, popular country bar in Belleville, closing after nearly 40 years

article

Diamondback Saloon, a popular spot for dancing and live music in Belleville is closing.

The owner has sold the bar along the I-94 Service Drive to retire after operating the bar since 1985.

According to the outgoing owner, Diamondback's new owners plan to make the space into an event venue. What exactly that entails isn't clear yet.

The bar's final day will be Friday, Dec. 23. It is open from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. that day, as well as from 6 p.m. to midnight Wednesday. Line dancing classes will be held Wednesday.

Diamondback is known for its line dancing classes, bike nights, and parties.