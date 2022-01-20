Difference in COVID death count in senior care facilities poses three-hour debate

On Jan. 20, there was a three-hour debate at the state capitol on the credibility of the COVID death numbers in seniors at long-term care facilities reported by the Whitmer administration.

The Whitmer policy placing positive COVID patients into nursing homes with healthy and vulnerable people received criticism.

Republicans accused the governor of under counting the deaths. The department and Democrats claimed the auditor had limitations that produced an overstated death count.

The Auditor General's office released a report this week revealing a difference in the reported numbers.

The Whitmer administration reported about 5,600 senior COVID deaths while the state Auditor General reported there to be just over 8,000.

The numbers are being considered "different" by Auditor General Ringler and not an over or undercount out of fair representation.

The numbers debate did not reach a resolution, but both sides agreed that a better reporting system is needed.