Dingell On Capitol Riot: “we know that there was collusion"

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, who spoke with Fox 2’s Hilary Golston Sunday, said, "there was collusion with people inside the Capitol," regarding the riot inside our Nation’s Capitol.

Dingell says she’s one of some 200 House Democrats seeking to impeach the President, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has vowed her party will pursue as early as this week.

Dingell called the insurrection an attack on our national security and our democracy.

Dingell also made it clear that many went to the Capitol to protest, and while she may disagree, that is entirely different from the violent and illegal activity we saw.