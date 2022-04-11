Disabled Southgate woman's Chihuahuas killed by coyotes

Deborah Goulet’s beloved chihuahuas Pixie Dust and Netty Jean were killed by coyotes in Southgate.

"They're my everything, I would laugh just watching them play," she said. "They're my life. I mean, look around, there are two boxes of toys with balls. They were my everything. They slept with me."



Deborah is confined to a wheelchair – suffering from multiple sclerosis - and these dogs, her everything, are now gone.



"I never thought that my dogs would be killed with coyotes ever," she said.



Especially in her fenced-in yard. Last week, she and her caretaker let them outside before bed. Deborah heard a small squeak, but when they called for the dogs – there was no response.



A few minutes, later – it was Southgate police who found Pixie, not even a year old, inside Deborah’s fence.



"She was bleeding real bad, and she was dead," she said.



"Right away I grabbed her, there was no life, it looks like they crushed her ribs and we never found Netty Jean," said Linn Goulet, her son.



Deborah’s son says you could see puncture wounds and after the fact – they learned coyotes were spotted in the area.



"In this yard I never thoughts about it," Linn said. "I never thought to warn her."



Deborah is sharing her story so this doesn’t happen to anyone else - she says don’t let a fence be a false sense of security.



"They're killers. I don't want anyone to go through what I went through," she said.



Deborah says it is the hardest at night.

"Companionship (I'll miss), they'd let me know someone was here," she said. "They would curl up to me."