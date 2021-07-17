Disaster Distress Helpline provides emotional support for flood victims

If recent flooding in Metro Detroit has taken a toll on your mental health, there is a hotline designed for people impacted by disasters.

The Disaster Distress Helpline offers crisis counseling for people suffering from emotional distress caused by both natural and human-caused disasters.

The hotline is available 24/7. Call or text 1-800-985-5990 to speak with a crisis counselor. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.

Heavy rain led to devastating flooding in Metro Detroit last month, and some people again dealt with flood damage when more rain hit the area Friday.

MORE: Basements hit with flooding again on Detroit's east side

If you were impacted by flooding and need help with housing, food, or paying your bills, call 211 to be connected with resources.

Additionally, President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for Wayne and Washtenaw counties to open up federal funds for people in need.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in those counties can begin applying for assistance by registering online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.

The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.

