CriticLee Speaking: the 14 year wait for 'The Incredibles 2' was worth it
It took 14 years for an unlikely superhero family to return to the big screen -- but the time is finally here.
From Lee Thomas to Scar, 'Lion King' villain
FOX 2's Lee Thomas gets his makeup done as Scar from 'The Lion King' by the production's hair and makeup supervisor, Jennifer Ivey.
Meet the mastermind behind the puppets of 'Disney's The Lion King'
FOX 2's Lee Thomas takes us backstage to meet Michael Reilly, the puppet master.
Disney's The Lion King in Detroit now - Feb. 26
Actor John Sloan III of Oak Park joins us on The Nine to tell us more about Disney's The Lion King.
Royal Oak native Disney's lead artist on 'Moana'
Royal Oak native Amy Smeed joins us on The Nine to tell us more about her work with Disney and its latest animation film, "Moana."