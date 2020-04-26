Disney World releases plant-based cookie fries recipe from Beaches & Cream Soda Shop during closure

Listen up Disney fans who have been missing out on the theme parks, but have been recreating their favorite Disney snacks and treats at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

First, it was their famous churro bites, the homemade frozen Dole Whip treat, and now cookie fries, and yes they are plant-based!

They're from the Beaches & Cream Soda Shop, which is a part of the Beach Club Resort near the Epcot Center.

The cookie fries are a very unique dessert, They are similar to biscotti, the chocolate chip cookie sticks usually come with several plant-based dipping sauces: marshmallow cream, chocolate, and strawberry. This recipe makes 32 cookie fries and is the perfect serving size for a small gathering of friends or a family dinner.

INGREDIENTS:

- 2 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

- 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon powdered sugar

- 1/2 cup plus one tablespoon plant-based margarine, softened

- 7 tablespoons warm water

- 5 tablespoons liquid egg substitute

- 1 tablespoon molasses

- 1/2 cup dairy-free mini chocolate chips

DIRECTIONS:

Combine flour, powdered sugar, and plant-based margarine in bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment.

Beat on medium speed until smooth. In a small bowl, combine warm water and egg substitute. Add egg substitute and molasses to mixer. Mix on medium speed until smooth. Fold in chocolate chips. Place in an 8×8-inch pan and refrigerate for 30 minutes.Preheat oven to 325°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.

Cut into 32 strips that are 1/4-inch wide and 4 inches long. Place 16 strips on each baking sheet. Bake for 20-22 minutes, until crunchy. Serve with your favorite plant-based chocolate, strawberry, and marshmallow dipping sauces.

Cook’s Note: Plant-based egg substitutes vary by brand and may absorb different amounts of flour and sugar. If the dough is too sticky, add 1 additional tablespoon of powdered sugar at a time until it resembles the texture of traditional cookie dough. Fold in chocolate chips, chill, and bake as directed.

Enjoy!

For more info and recipes, visit Disney Parks Blog.

This story was reported on from Los Angeles