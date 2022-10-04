District investigating after Oxford Middle School security guard accidentally fires gun

An Oxford Middle School security guard accidentally fired his gun while grabbing it off of a hook in a bathroom Monday, the district said.

According to Superintendent Ken Weaver, the guard hung his weapon from the hook on the back of the door while using a single-stall staff bathroom near the field house. When he grabbed the weapon, it caught on the bottom of the hook and fired into the ceiling, which is cement.

The guard is a retired police officer with 28 years of experience and has worked for Oxford Community Schools for five years.

The district said that no one was hurt and no one heard the shot. The guard reported the accidental discharge to the school and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation into weapons protocols for armed security guards will be conducted, and corrective action will be taken, the district said.